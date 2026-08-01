Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 01.08.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW

(10 ov.) 34/8

SFU
SFU

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, August 01, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersGurbaz Rahmanullah, Charles Johnson, Hetmyer Shimron, Haris Mohammad, Nabi Mohammad, Powell Rovman, Motie Gudakesh, Shepherd Romario, Pretorius Dwaine, Forde Matthew, Tahir Imran
BenchPalmer Michael, Paul Keemo, Sampson Quentin, Van Lange Johnathan

San Francisco Unicorns Squad

PlayersRobinson Tim, Esterhuizen Connor, Khan Hassan, Peake Oliver, Azam Hammad, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Allen Fabian, Immanuel Anirudh, Stow Callum, Gore Karima, Siddle Peter
BenchGanesh Saideep, Mudassar Ghulam, Peters Gideon

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet