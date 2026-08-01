Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 01.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Global Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
|Toss:
|Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, August 01, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
San Francisco Unicorns Squad
|Players
|Robinson Tim, Esterhuizen Connor, Khan Hassan, Peake Oliver, Azam Hammad, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Allen Fabian, Immanuel Anirudh, Stow Callum, Gore Karima, Siddle Peter
|Bench
|Ganesh Saideep, Mudassar Ghulam, Peters Gideon
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet