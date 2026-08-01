Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 01.08.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gurbaz Rahmanullahwicket keeper
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80
|Haris Mohammadwicket keeper
|6
|7
|1
|0
|85.71
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Khan Hassanbowler
|4
|0
|11
|0
|2.75
|0
|0
|Siddle Peterbowler
|3
|0
|14
|3
|4.67
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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10.1
.
On a good line and length from Immanuel. Pretorius gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
9.6
.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Forde rocks back and inside edges
9.5
1
MH Khan pitches one up, outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.