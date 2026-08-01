Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 01.08.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW

(10 ov.) 34/8

SFU
SFU

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gurbaz Rahmanullahwicket keeper8101080
Haris Mohammadwicket keeper671085.71
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Khan Hassanbowler401102.7500
Siddle Peterbowler301434.6710

Latest Highlights

10.1
.

On a good line and length from Immanuel. Pretorius gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6
.

Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Forde rocks back and inside edges

9.5
1

MH Khan pitches one up, outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

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