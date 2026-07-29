Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026

T20i

LQA
LQA

152

SFU
SFU

156

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Hassanbowler533325160.61
Esterhuizen Connorwicket keeper291822161.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mir Usamabowler403909.7510
Khan Shahab3.202316.910

Latest Highlights

15.2
4

FOUR! MH Khan brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Shahab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. MH Khan pushes forward and drives for four runs behind point.

15.1
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

15.1
1w

Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

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