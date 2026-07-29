Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Hassanbowler
|53
|33
|2
|5
|160.61
|Esterhuizen Connorwicket keeper
|29
|18
|2
|2
|161.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|39
|0
|9.75
|1
|0
|Khan Shahab
|3.2
|0
|23
|1
|6.9
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
15.2
4
FOUR! MH Khan brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Shahab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. MH Khan pushes forward and drives for four runs behind point.
15.1
1
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.
15.1
1w
Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive