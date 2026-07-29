Match details Lahore Qalandars vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Global Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
|Toss:
|Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lahore Qalandars Squad
|Players
|Hussain Shamyl, Jahangir Shayan, Naim Mohammad, Hossain Shamim, Hossain Emon Parvez, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Imran Mohammad, Mir Usama, Khan Shahab, Basit Muhammad
|Bench
|Mumtaz Mehran, Potgieter Delano, Shabbir Ali, Shafique Abdullah
San Francisco Unicorns Squad
|Players
|Robinson Tim, Esterhuizen Connor, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Peake Oliver, Khan Hassan, Azam Hammad, Allen Fabian, Immanuel Anirudh, Stow Callum, Gore Karima, Siddle Peter
|Bench
|Ganesh Saideep, Mudassar Ghulam, Peters Gideon
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet