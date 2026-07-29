Match details Lahore Qalandars vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026

T20i

LQA
LQA

152

SFU
SFU

156

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersHussain Shamyl, Jahangir Shayan, Naim Mohammad, Hossain Shamim, Hossain Emon Parvez, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Imran Mohammad, Mir Usama, Khan Shahab, Basit Muhammad
BenchMumtaz Mehran, Potgieter Delano, Shabbir Ali, Shafique Abdullah

San Francisco Unicorns Squad

PlayersRobinson Tim, Esterhuizen Connor, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Peake Oliver, Khan Hassan, Azam Hammad, Allen Fabian, Immanuel Anirudh, Stow Callum, Gore Karima, Siddle Peter
BenchGanesh Saideep, Mudassar Ghulam, Peters Gideon

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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