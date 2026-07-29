15.2 4 FOUR! MH Khan brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Shahab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. MH Khan pushes forward and drives for four runs behind point.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

15.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.6 . Basit pitches one up, on line again. MH Khan gets on the front foot and drives

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

14.3 1 DROPPED! MH Khan brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. MH Khan rocks back and pulls for one run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hussain.

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

14.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Hammad Azam rocks back and guides a cut through point.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

13.3 1 Pitched up, outside leg. MH Khan rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

12.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and drives

12.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Hammad Azam goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

12.4 . Good length from Shahab Khan, outside off stump again. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Hammad Azam pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. MH Khan advances down the pitch and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

12.1 2 On a good line and length from Shahab Khan but angled across MH Khan. He pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

11.6 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Peake gets on the front foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

11.4 1 Good line and length from Shamim Hossain. Peake goes back and pulls for a single run.

11.3 1 Good length, outside off. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 6 SIX! Good line and length. MH Khan gets forward and drives over the on side field for six runs.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a run on the on side.

10.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. MH Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

10.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Peake gets on the front foot and lifts a switch hit for 4 runs behind point.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Peake moves onto the back foot and cuts

9.6 . Bracewell pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Peake gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

9.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Peake moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

9.4 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Peake gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Bracewell. Peake shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

9.2 . On a good line and length from Bracewell. Peake moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

9.1 . Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. MH Khan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

8.5 . Full, pitching outside off but angling across. MH Khan gets forward and outside edges

8.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. MH Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Peake moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

7.6 2 Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Peake pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Peake gets on the front foot and defends

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Bracewell, pitching near leg stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Mohammad Imran Randhawa behind square.

7.3 . Full, outside off stump. Esterhuizen goes back and guides a cut

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Bracewell. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and switch hits for a run behind point.

6.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 2 runs back behind square.

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across MH Khan. He pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Esterhuizen gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

6.1 1lb Good line and length from Usama Mir. MH Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.5 1 Mohammad Imran Randhawa pitches one up, pitching outside off. MH Khan gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. MH Khan rocks back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

4.6 1 Shahab Khan pitches one up, on a good line once again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan gets forward and drives

4.4 . Shahab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. MH Khan gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

4.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. MH Khan gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 . On a good length, outside off once again. MH Khan pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Robinson advances and drives for a single run.

3.5 1 Full, outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

3.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Robinson goes back and defends through the off side field.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Esterhuizen gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Good length from Shahab Khan, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

2.4 4 FOUR! Shahab Khan pitches one up, outside off once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Basit once again. Robinson rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Basit pitches one up, on a good line. Robinson gets on the front foot and skies a flick for 6 runs.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Robinson gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Robinson gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

1.2 4 On a good length, outside off once again. Robinson gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from Shayan Jahangir for 4 byes.

1.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for a single run.

0.6 6 SIX! Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump once more. Robinson rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Robinson pushes forward and drives through the off side.

0.4 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump once again. Robinson gets forward and eases a drive

0.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Robinson gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Robinson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Robinson pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive. The umpire gives Robinson out LBW, however Robinson signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

19.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Usama Mir gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive for a run.

19.5 . Siddle pitches one up, outside off. Usama Mir gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf goes back and pulls for a run.

19.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

18.6 W OUT! Stow gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir advances but misses while trying to play a drive, Esterhuizen swiftly whips the bails off, and Shayan Jahangir has to go

18.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Yousaf rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

18.4 1 Stow pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf gets on the front foot and plays a sweep down the ground for one run.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hammad Azam

18.1 2 Stow pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

17.6 1b Full, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from Esterhuizen for a single bye.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off again. Bracewell gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs past the bowler.

17.4 1 Good length, outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and switch hits averagely for a single run through point on the off side.

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bracewell gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir advances down the pitch and drives for a run.

17.1 . On a good length, on leg stump. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts

16.6 1 Allen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive past the bowler for one run.

16.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

16.4 W OUT! Allen gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Parvez Emon has to depart

16.3 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Parvez Emon pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

16.1 4 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Parvez Emon goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

15.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

15.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs.

15.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

15.3 W OUT! Stow gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Naim moves onto the front foot and drives, but is spectacularly caught by Gore on the leg side. An incredible display of catching by Gore!

15.1 1b CHANCE! On a good length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a bye. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Shayan Jahangir survives.

14.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Naim goes back and cuts

14.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Naim gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Mohammad Naim pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

14.2 6 SIX! Shayan Jahangir brings up his fifty with a maximum! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir goes back and pulls for six runs.

14.1 2 Full, outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir shuffles down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.5 1 Good length from Immanuel, pitching outside off stump once again. Mohammad Naim pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Immanuel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Naim gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the on side.

13.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Mohammad Naim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Naim goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

13.1 . Good length, outside off. Mohammad Naim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mohammad Naim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

12.4 1lb Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Naim advances down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

12.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Mohammad Naim. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

11.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammad Naim. He goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Naim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hussain moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

11.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Hussain gets forward and defends

10.6 1 On a good length, outside leg. Hussain rocks back and sweeps back behind square for a run.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

10.4 . Full, pitching outside leg. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and plays a bad sweep behind square.

10.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Hussain gets forward and glances for a single run.

10.2 1 Gore pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts back through point for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

9.6 1 Stow pitches one up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts for a run.

9.5 1 Stow pitches one up, outside off stump. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

9.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Hussain gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs back behind point.

9.3 . On a good line and length. Hussain goes back and drives

9.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Stow again. Hussain moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

9.1 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hussain gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

8.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line but angling across. Hussain gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive behind square on the leg side for a run.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Hussain moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

8.3 1 Good length from MH Khan, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

8.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Hussain gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and glances back behind point for a run.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Immanuel. Hussain moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

7.4 1 Good length from Immanuel, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir goes back and cuts for a run.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Hussain. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir goes back and pulls for one run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Hussain gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Hussain gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

6.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir advances and drives averagely over the off side field for a single run.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hussain goes back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and outside edges for 1 run.

6.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Hussain gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

6.1 1 Good length from Allen, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and defends

5.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir goes back and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

5.2 . Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

4.5 1 MH Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Hussain gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Hussain gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and defends through the off side for one run.

3.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Hussain gets on the back foot and square cuts for a single run.

3.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hussain goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Hussain gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hussain rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and defends

3.1 1 Good length from Immanuel, outside leg and angling across. Hussain goes back and pulls for a single run.

2.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and drives on the off side.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts back through point.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.