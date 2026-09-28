H2h Oman vs Kerala T20i T20 Series Oman vs Kerala 28.09.2026

T20i

OMA
OMA
KER
KER
Oman vs Kerala

T20i, T20 Series Oman vs Kerala

OMAOman

KERKerala

T20i, T20 Series Oman vs Kerala

OMAOman

KERKerala

T20i, T20 Series Oman vs Kerala

OMAOman

KERKerala