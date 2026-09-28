Match details Oman vs Kerala T20i T20 Series Oman vs Kerala 28.09.2026

T20i

OMA
OMA
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:T20 Series Oman vs Kerala 2026
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, September 28, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Oman Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Kerala Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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