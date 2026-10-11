H2h Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 16.10.2026

T20i

AUS
AUS
WES
WES
Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

AUSAustralia Legends

119

WESWest Indies Legends

83

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

AUSAustralia Legends

WESWest Indies Legends