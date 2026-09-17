Squads England Legends vs Australia Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 04.10.2026

T20i

ENG
ENG
AUS
AUS

Playing

ENG
ENG
AUS
AUS
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Ali

batsman

Bench

ENG
ENG
AUS
AUS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet