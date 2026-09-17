Squads England Legends vs South Africa Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 09.10.2026

T20i

ENG
ENG
SOU
SOU

Playing

ENG
ENG
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Ali

batsman

Bench

ENG
ENG
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet