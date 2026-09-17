Squads England Legends vs West Indies Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 07.10.2026

T20i

ENG
ENG
WES
WES

Playing

ENG
ENG
WES
WES
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Ali

batsman

Bench

ENG
ENG
WES
WES

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet