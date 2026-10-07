H2h England Legends vs West Indies Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 18.10.2026

T20i

ENG
ENG
WES
WES
England Legends vs West Indies Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

ENGEngland Legends

154

WESWest Indies Legends

156

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

ENGEngland Legends

WESWest Indies Legends