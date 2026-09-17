Squads India Legends vs South Africa Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 07.10.2026

T20i

IND
IND
SOU
SOU

Playing

IND
IND
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

IND
IND
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet