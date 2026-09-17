Match details India Legends vs South Africa Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 07.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Championship of Legends 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, October 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, October 07, 2026 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Legends Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
South Africa Legends Squad
|Players
|Langeveldt Charl, Snyman Jurie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet