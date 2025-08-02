H2h Pakistan Legends vs South Africa Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 10.10.2026

T20i

PAK
PAK
SOU
SOU
Pakistan Legends vs South Africa Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

PAKPakistan Legends

SOUSouth Africa Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

PAKPakistan Legends

SOUSouth Africa Legends