Squads Pakistan Legends vs South Africa Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 10.10.2026

T20i

PAK
PAK
SOU
SOU

Playing

PAK
PAK
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

PAK
PAK
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet