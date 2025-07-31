H2h South Africa Legends vs Australia Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 13.10.2026

T20i

SOU
SOU
AUS
AUS
South Africa Legends vs Australia Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

SOUSouth Africa Legends

AUSAustralia Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

AUSAustralia Legends

SOUSouth Africa Legends