Match details South Africa Legends vs Australia Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 13.10.2026

T20i

SOU
SOU
AUS
AUS

Match Info

Match:T20 World Championship of Legends 2026
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, October 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 13, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Legends Squad

PlayersLangeveldt Charl, Snyman Jurie
Benchno information yet

Australia Legends Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet