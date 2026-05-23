Match details Switzerland vs Malta T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 23.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Toss:
|Switzerland won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Switzerland Squad
|Players
|Vinod Arjun, Hussain Izhar, Stanikzai Malyar, Sinh Jai, Diyon Johnson, Deshan Harsha, Ahmad Hassan, Vinod Ashwin, Ahmadzai Musa, Sarwari Sheraz
|Bench
|Gnanasekaram Muralitharan, Kumar Nalinambika, Panguluri Somasankar, Tiwari Jai
Malta Squad
|Players
|Ali Mehboob, Qasim Muhammad, Pushparajan Priyan, Singh Jaspal, Zahra Flynn, Ajmal Muhammad, Das Michael, Patel Shrijay, Soman Ajin, Ameer Imran, Singh Jaswinder
|Bench
|Dianish Rockey, Khan Zeeshan, Sharjeel Salman
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet