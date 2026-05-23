Match details Switzerland vs Malta T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 23.05.2026

T20i

SWI
SWI

145

MAL
MAL

139

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:Switzerland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 23, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Switzerland Squad

PlayersVinod Arjun, Hussain Izhar, Stanikzai Malyar, Sinh Jai, Diyon Johnson, Deshan Harsha, Ahmad Hassan, Vinod Ashwin, Ahmadzai Musa, Sarwari Sheraz
BenchGnanasekaram Muralitharan, Kumar Nalinambika, Panguluri Somasankar, Tiwari Jai

Malta Squad

PlayersAli Mehboob, Qasim Muhammad, Pushparajan Priyan, Singh Jaspal, Zahra Flynn, Ajmal Muhammad, Das Michael, Patel Shrijay, Soman Ajin, Ameer Imran, Singh Jaswinder
BenchDianish Rockey, Khan Zeeshan, Sharjeel Salman

Venue Guide

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