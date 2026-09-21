Match details Hong Kong, China vs Singapore T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B 14.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 08, 2026 - Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hong Kong, China Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Singapore Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet