18.6 W OUT! Muzarabani gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Rana creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Rana has to go

18.5 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside leg stump. Rana steps back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.4 . Muzarabani drops one in short, outside off. Rana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

18.3 . Muzarabani pitches one up, outside leg. Rana backs away but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.2 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching on a good line. Rana creates space but misses while trying to play a drive

18.1 W OUT! Muzarabani breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line. Nasum Ahmed gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Musekiwa back behind square.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed pushes forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for four runs.

17.5 W OUT! Ngarava breaks through! Short, outside off stump. Mohammad Saifuddin goes back and pulls, but is caught by Shumba behind square.

17.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mohammad Saifuddin gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

17.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Nasum Ahmed gets forward and flicks for a single run.

17.3 1 Yorker, on line. Mohammad Saifuddin pushes forward and defends for a run.

17.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Nasum Ahmed. He goes back and pulls poorly for a single run.

17.1 W OUT! Ngarava breaks through! Back of a length from Ngarava, pitching outside off stump. Yasir Ali rocks back and skies a wild cut, and is caught by Evans

16.6 . Short, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Saifuddin goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Saifuddin advances but misses while attempting to play a pull

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Sikandar Raza down the ground.

16.3 4 DROPPED! Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside leg and angling across Mahedi Hasan. He moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

16.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Yasir Ali. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind square for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Mahedi Hasan goes back and late cuts behind point for a run.

15.6 1 Full ball, outside leg. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run back behind square.

15.6 1w Wide. Evans drops one in short, too wide outside off.

15.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off. Mahedi Hasan advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Mahedi Hasan gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for 4 runs behind square.

15.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Yasir Ali advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.6 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Yasir Ali goes back and flicks for a run.

14.5 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

14.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Yasir Ali pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

14.3 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mahedi Hasan pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Yasir Ali moves down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for a run.

14.1 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Yasir Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 3 Short of a length, outside off. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a late cut back behind point.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Yasir Ali goes back and pulls for six runs.

13.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Yasir Ali gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mahedi Hasan gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field for a run.

13.2 . Good length from Burl, pitching outside off stump. Mahedi Hasan pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Yasir Ali gets forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

12.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the back foot and flicks

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Yasir Ali goes back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

12.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Yasir Ali gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Yasir Ali rocks back and cuts for four runs.

11.6 2 Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off again. Mahedi Hasan gets on the back foot and guides a cut for two runs back behind point.

11.5 . Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off stump once more. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the back foot and defends

11.4 1 Back of a length from Evans, outside off stump. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for a run.

11.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Mahedi Hasan goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

11.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mahedi Hasan gets on the front foot and flicks

11.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mahedi Hasan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 1 On a good line and length. Yasir Ali pushes forward and flicks for one run.

10.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Yasir Ali pushes forward and plays a flick

10.3 W OUT! Run out. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick. He is then run out.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off once more. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Nurul Hasan moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

9.6 1 Shumba pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Yasir Ali pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Nurul Hasan gets forward and drives for 1 run.

9.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Musekiwa

9.2 1 Good length from Shumba, pitching outside off stump. Yasir Ali pushes forward and drives for a single run.

9.1 . On a good line and length from Shumba. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and drives

8.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Yasir Ali goes back and plays a pull for one run.

8.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

8.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Hridoy rocks back and flicks for one run.

8.4 2w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside off but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Yasir Ali goes back and swings and misses while attempting a pull, however it beats Marumani and runs away for 2 wides.

8.3 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length from Myers. Hridoy rocks back and flicks for one run.

8.2 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length from Myers. Yasir Ali pushes forward and flicks for one run.

8.1 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Myers, pitching outside off once again. Yasir Ali goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

7.6 1 Evans drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Yasir Ali shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a run.

7.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Yasir Ali goes back and punches a drive

7.5 1w Wide. Evans drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump. Yasir Ali rocks back but misses while trying a pull

7.4 1 Evans drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

7.3 2 Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull for two runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Evans, outside off again. Yasir Ali goes back and flicks down the ground for a single run.

6.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for two runs back behind point.

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward and drives for four runs.

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Yasir Ali rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

6.2 1 Good line and length. Hridoy goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Yasir Ali goes back and guides a cut for a run.

5.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and edges

5.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Yasir Ali rocks back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

5.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Yasir Ali rocks back and guides a cut

5.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Yasir Ali gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

5.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yasir Ali gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.

4.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

4.4 W OUT! Muzarabani gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Sikandar Raza down the ground.

4.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back through point.

4.1 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.6 W OUT! Ngarava gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull, and is caught by Marumani back behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Good length from Ngarava, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets forward and outside edges for a run behind point.

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Ngarava drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Hassan goes back and edges, and is caught by Marumani

3.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hassan gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the on side field for a couple of runs.

3.1 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

2.6 . Short, on a good line. Hassan advances but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.5 . Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off. Hassan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

2.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Hassan gets on the back foot and defends

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hassan moves down the pitch and slices a cut

2.2 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and guides a late cut for a single run behind point.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Myers costing ZIMBABWE 3 runs.

1.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Hassan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hassan gets on the back foot and outside edges

1.3 . Back of a length, on line. Hassan gets on the back foot and eases a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Hassan shuffles down the pitch and drives behind point for four runs.

1.1 . Back of a length, on line once again. Hassan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 Full, on a good line once more. Hassan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Hassan steps away and outside edges for four runs behind point.

0.4 3 Full ball, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and inside edges for three runs back behind square.

0.3 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs straight down the ground.

0.2 . Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and punches a drive

0.1 1 On a good line and length. Hassan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

19.6 4 And another! Full ball, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

19.5 4 And another! Full toss, on a good line once more. Evans gets forward and pulls for four runs.

19.4 4 And another! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Evans gets on the back foot and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Burl pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Evans gets forward and lofts a drive for a single run over the off side field.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

18.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

18.5 1lb Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Evans gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Evans gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

18.4 . Mohammad Saifuddin now coming over the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Evans backs away but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.3 1 Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, outside off. Burl gets forward and drives for one run.

18.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mohammad Saifuddin, too wide outside off. Burl gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

18.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

18.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Evans gets on the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Burl gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Evans pushes forward and guides a glance for a run.

17.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Evans pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Musekiwa gets forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Hassan down the ground.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off stump. Shumba pushes forward and lifts a scoop, but is caught by Taskin Ahmed behind square.

17.1 . Full toss, outside off. Shumba pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.6 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

16.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and skies a wild drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

16.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Shumba moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

16.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shumba gets on the front foot and drives

16.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shumba rocks back and plays a cut

16.1 1 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching on a good line. Burl goes back and pulls shakily for 1 run.

16.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

15.6 1 Good length from Hassan, outside off. Burl moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

15.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Shumba rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.4 1 Good length from Hassan, outside off. Burl pushes forward and edges behind square on the leg side for a run.

15.3 1 On a good line and length. Shumba goes back and flicks for 1 run.

15.2 2 Length ball, outside off. Shumba moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Saifuddin costing BANGLADESH 1 run.

14.6 . On a good line and length once again. Burl gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square.

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shumba goes back and flicks a glance for one run.

14.4 . Good line and length. Shumba moves onto the front foot and defends

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shumba pushes forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

14.2 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump. Burl pushes forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one leg bye.

14.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and lifts a poor reverse sweep behind point for two runs.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shumba rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Hridoy down the ground.

13.3 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

13.2 . Full, pitching outside off again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward but lets it pass through to Nurul Hasan

13.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.1 6 SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and guides a poor cut for a run.

12.5 . Mahedi Hasan comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

12.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Burl moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Burl steps back and cuts for four runs.

12.1 . Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Burl moves onto the front foot and drives

11.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Burl gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Burl shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

11.4 . Very short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Burl moves onto the back foot but opts to let it through to Nurul Hasan

11.3 . On a good line and length. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive

11.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Burl rocks back and defends

11.1 1 Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly back through point for 1 run.

10.6 . Free hit, but Burl doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on line. Burl moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.6 nb No ball. Short ball, outside off. Burl goes back but decides to allow it to pass through to Nurul Hasan

10.5 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Rana drops one in short, pitching outside off. Bennett goes back and lifts a sloppy cut, and is caught by Tanzid Hasan Tamim

10.4 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off once again. Bennett gets on the back foot and punches a drive

10.3 . Rana drops one in short, outside off stump but angled across. Bennett goes back but opts to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper

10.2 2 Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Bennett gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in two leg byes.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Nasum Ahmed, pitching outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

9.3 . On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a late cut

9.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

9.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza backs away and drives for 1 run.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, on line again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.5 W OUT! Mohammad Saifuddin breaks through! Mohammad Saifuddin drops one in short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Myers creates space and pulls poorly, and is caught by Rishad Hossain

8.4 2 Dropped in short by Mohammad Saifuddin, pitching outside off stump but angling across Myers. He advances down the pitch and lifts a pull for a couple of runs.

8.3 1 Dropped in short by Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off stump once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and drives shakily for 1 run.

8.3 1w Wide. Mohammad Saifuddin drops one in short, pitching far outside off.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, pitching outside off once again. Myers gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

8.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.6 2 On a good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Myers moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and drives for a single run. Great fielding by Nasum Ahmed saves a certain boundary.

7.4 . Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Bennett pushes forward and punches a drive

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Myers moves onto the back foot and slices a mediocre cut for 1 run.

7.2 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Myers gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Myers gets forward and cuts sloppily

6.6 1 Full, outside off. Myers moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Mahedi Hasan, pitching on a good line again. Bennett goes back and finesses a glance on the on side for a single run.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off. Myers gets forward and flicks shakily down the ground for a single run.

6.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Myers moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Taskin Ahmed costing a single run.

6.2 4 And again! Short of a length, on line once more. Myers goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

6.1 2 Good line and length once again. Myers goes back and flicks a glance for two runs on the on side.

5.6 1 Full, on a good line. Myers gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett backs away and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Myers moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

5.3 1 Full, on a good line. Bennett gets forward and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Saifuddin costing a run.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bennett pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

5.1 4 And again! Mohammad Saifuddin drops one in short, pitching outside off. Bennett goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.6 . Full, on a good line once again. Myers gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.5 2 Good line and length from Nasum Ahmed once more. Myers moves onto the front foot and lofts a bad sweep for 2 runs.

4.4 . Good line and length once again. Myers gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . Full, on a good line once more. Bennett pushes forward and punches a drive

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bennett rocks back and guides a cut for four runs.

3.6 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Myers moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Myers goes back but watches the ball through to the keeper untouched

3.3 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Short ball, on line. Marumani moves onto the back foot and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by Hassan

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Marumani goes back and defends

3.1 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside leg. Marumani goes back but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

2.6 1 On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Marumani gets forward and glances for a run through the leg side field.

2.5 . Mahedi Hasan comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

2.4 1 Mahedi Hasan comes over the wicket to Bennett. On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Bennett rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

2.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Marumani goes back and tucks a glance for a run on the on side.

2.2 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length from Mahedi Hasan, pitching on a good line once more. Marumani goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Marumani moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

1.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Bennett rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.3 2 Good length, outside off. Bennett goes back and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

1.1 . Good line and length. Bennett gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Bennett defends for a single run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and lofts a scoop back behind square for four runs.

0.3 . 0 runs