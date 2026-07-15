Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 15.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ali Yasirbatsman
|54
|38
|2
|3
|142.11
|Hasan Mahediall rounder
|19
|18
|3
|0
|105.56
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|0
|0
|Ngarava Richardbowler
|4
|0
|26
|4
|6.5
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
18.6
W
OUT! Muzarabani gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Rana creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Rana has to go
18.5
.
Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside leg stump. Rana steps back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
18.4
.
Muzarabani drops one in short, outside off. Rana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull