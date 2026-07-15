Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 15.07.2026

T20i

ZIM
ZIM

170

BAN
BAN

138

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ali Yasirbatsman543823142.11
Hasan Mahediall rounder191830105.56
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder403308.2500
Ngarava Richardbowler402646.520

Latest Highlights

18.6
W

OUT! Muzarabani gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Rana creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Rana has to go

18.5
.

Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside leg stump. Rana steps back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.4
.

Muzarabani drops one in short, outside off. Rana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

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