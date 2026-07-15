Match details Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 15.07.2026

T20i

ZIM
ZIM

170

BAN
BAN

138

Match Info

Match:T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Sunday, July 19, 2026
Toss:Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 15, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Zimbabwe Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Myers Dion, Raza Sikandar, Burl Ryan, Shumba Milton, Madande Clive, Musekiwa T, Evans Brad, Ngarava Richard, Muzarabani Blessing
BenchCurran Ben, Masakadza Wellington, Nyamhuri Newman Takudzwa, Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersHasan Tanzid, Hassan Saif, Hossain Emon Parvez, Hridoy Towhid, Ali Yasir, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Hasan Mahedi, Saifuddin Mohammad, Ahmed Nasum, Rana Nahid, Ahmed Taskin, Hossain Rishad
BenchHossain Mosaddek, Islam Shoriful, Rahman Mustafizur, Saqlain Abdul Gaffar

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet