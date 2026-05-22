Match details Queens Park Cricket Club I vs Clarke Road United T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 22.05.2026

T20i

QUE
QUE

215

CLA
CLA

212

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queens Park Cricket Club I Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Clarke Road United Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet