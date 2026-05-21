Match details SF1 vs SF2 T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 21.05.2026

T20i

SF1
SF1
SF2
SF2

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, May 21, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

SF1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

SF2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet