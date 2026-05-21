Match details SF3 vs SF4 T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 21.05.2026

T20i

SF3
SF3
SF4
SF4

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, May 21, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

SF3 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

SF4 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet