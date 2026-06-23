Highlights Australia vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mooney
FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, on a good line again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Wareham. Baig moves onto the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler.
Full, outside off stump. Baig gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Good line and length from Wareham. Baig gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but umpire Redfern gives Baig not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld.
OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mooney
Good line and length. Baig goes back and defends
Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Wide. On line. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick
On a good line and length from Gardner. Baig gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Wide. On line but angled across and down the leg side. Baig goes back but misses while trying a flick
Good length, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.
Gardner comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Gardner once more. Baig gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.
Good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and pulls back behind square for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Molineux gets one through! Good line and length from Molineux. Sandhu rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Sandhu is bowled
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Run out. On a good line and length. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and plays a flick. She is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Voll and Mooney.
Full, on a good line again. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and defends
Molineux now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Molineux. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Molineux, pitching outside leg stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
OUT! Perry breaks through! Back of a length from Perry, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Mooney
Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.
FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a flick for four runs behind square.
FOUR! Full, on line. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and plays a drive over the on side field for 4 runs.
Perry now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and defends
OUT! Perry breaks through! Good length from Perry, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali rocks back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Gardner
Yorker, on a good line. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Aliya Riaz rocks back and guides a cut for a run through point.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
On a good line and length from King. Muneeba Ali rocks back and flicks for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.
Good line and length. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and defends on the leg side.
FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Muneeba Ali goes back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives
Wide. Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching far outside leg. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a pull
Full, outside off stump once more. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and punches a drive
Good length from Wareham, outside off. Aliya Riaz rocks back and defends
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Aliya Riaz shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground.
Good line and length. Aliya Riaz pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and flicks
OUT! Wareham gets one through! On a good length, outside off stump. Iram Javed gets on the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Iram Javed has to depart
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Iram Javed gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square.
Gardner comes around the wicket. Gardner pitches one up, on line again. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Good line and length. Iram Javed rocks back and flicks for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Iram Javed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
And again! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Iram Javed advances and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Iram Javed shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off once again. Iram Javed pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side.
Wide. Pitching far outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive
Wide. On leg stump. Muneeba Ali goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep
Good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Iram Javed. She gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Iram Javed gets forward and defends
OUT! Run out. Hamilton pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and drives. She is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Molineux and Mooney.
Good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square.
MAXIMUM! Garth now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length once more. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.
Good length, on leg stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and flicks for 2 runs back behind square. Good work in the field by Hamilton results in a boundary being saved.
FOUR! On a good line and length again. Muneeba Ali goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali steps away and defends
On a good line and length from Garth. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto their body while trying to play a paddle
Good line and length. Ayesha Zafar gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke. AUSTRALIA appeal, however umpire S Redfern says not out.
On a good line and length from Molineux. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and defends
Wide. On a good line. Ayesha Zafar goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick
OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Gardner
Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jabeen gets forward and lofts a sweep behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Jabeen gets on the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.
Good line and length from Garth. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive behind point for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind point.
On a good line and length from Garth. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.
Wide. On leg stump and angled wildly across the batter. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Run out. Wide. On leg stump. Muneeba Ali goes back but makes no contact while attempting a flick. Gull Feroza is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Voll and Garth.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.
Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives
Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for one run.
On a good line and length from Hamilton. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gull Feroza. She rocks back and outside edges behind point for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend
Good line and length. Gull Feroza rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.
Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for one run.
Short of a length, on line. King goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. King moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.
And another! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across King. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Full toss, on line. Carey goes back and lifts a drive for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Carey goes back and skies a cut for a pair of runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
Full, outside off. Carey pushes forward and drives for 1 run back through point.
Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off. Carey backs away and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side.
FOUR! Sadia Iqbal comes over the wicket. Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off stump again. Carey creates space and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Sadia Iqbal comes around the wicket to King. On a good length, pitching outside off. King gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
OUT! Sadia Iqbal gets one through! Full ball, on line. Molineux rocks back but misses while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Molineux is bowled
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Iram Javed costing PAKISTAN 3 runs.
On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Carey backs away and inside edges for 2 runs behind square.
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Carey steps away and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Molineux pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.
OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Perry goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull. PAKISTAN appeal for a catch, but umpire S Redfern gives Perry not out. PAKISTAN call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Perry must depart.
On a good line and length once again. Perry backs away and punches a drive on the off side.
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Perry gets forward and lofts a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off. Carey creates space and drives
FOUR! On a good line and length. Carey steps away and cuts for 4 runs behind point.
Good line and length. Carey gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.
Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Carey backs away and cuts behind point.
FOUR! Rameen Shamim comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Rameen Shamim once again. Carey steps back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.
OUT! Rameen Shamim gets the wicket! Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Fatima Sana Khan down the ground.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and drives
Sandhu pitches one up, on a good line once more. Sutherland backs away and plays a pull for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line once more. Perry advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.
CHANCE! Yorker, on a good line. Sutherland pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run. A run out chance but AUSTRALIA survive the attempt from Fatima Sana Khan's throw.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Perry pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.
Good length from Sandhu, outside off. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives
On a good line and length. Perry moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off stump once again. Perry goes back and punches a drive down the ground.
On a good length, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.
Full ball, on a good line. Perry gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Sutherland gets forward and drives back behind point for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Perry goes back and punches a drive behind point for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rameen Shamim costing a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and pulls for one run.
Full toss, on line once again. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Good line and length. Perry gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sutherland rocks back and drives on the on side for one run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Sandhu. Sutherland gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.
Full toss, outside off stump once more. Perry advances down the pitch and plays a drive for a single run on the off side.
Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off stump again. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Sutherland advances and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off stump once again. Sutherland gets on the back foot and drives
Yorker, outside off. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Good length, outside off. Sutherland gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side.
Good length, outside off stump again. Sutherland goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs. Great work in the field by Baig prevents a certain boundary.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.
On a good length, outside off again. Sutherland gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
Full, on line. Sutherland goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.
OUT! Rameen Shamim breaks through! Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off stump again. Wareham moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut, but is caught by Gull Feroza through point.
Fifty up for Perry! Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.
On a good line and length from Rameen Shamim again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded by Baig costing PAKISTAN one run.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.
OUT! Sandhu breaks through! Good length from Sandhu, outside off once more. Gardner moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Baig
On a good length, pitching outside off. Gardner goes back and defends on the off side.
OUT! Sandhu gets the wicket! Sandhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Voll advances and skies a drive, but is caught by Iram Javed on the off side.
Sandhu comes around the wicket to Voll. On a good length, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and defends
FOUR! Full, on line. Voll advances and drives for four runs.
Rameen Shamim pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.
Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off once more. Voll moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Perry pushes forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.
SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Perry advances down the pitch and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Voll goes back and plays a pull for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll gets on the front foot and drives back through point for one run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Perry gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Good line and length. Voll goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.
FOUR! Good length from Baig, on leg stump. Voll goes back and flicks back behind square for four runs.
CHANCE! Good length from Baig, pitching outside off stump once more. Perry goes back and eases a drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Aliya Riaz's throw.
And again! Back of a length from Baig, outside off stump again. Perry rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.
Pitched up, outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.
On a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Back of a length from Rameen Shamim, outside off. Voll goes back and drives through the off side field for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.
Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.
Good line and length from Rameen Shamim again. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Rameen Shamim costing PAKISTAN one run.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Perry goes back and flicks for a run back behind square.
On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once again. Perry pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick
Good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and drives
Wide. Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on leg stump. Perry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.
Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square for a single run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Voll pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep, resulting in a leg bye.
FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Voll gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Voll goes back and punches a drive on the off side.
Full, on a good line. Perry shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Voll. She goes back and flicks for 1 run behind square.
Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry rocks back and defends
Wide. Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling sharply across Perry. She goes back and misses while trying a flick, however it beats Muneeba Ali and flies to the boundary for five wides.
FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and lofts a scoop back behind point for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Perry gets on the front foot and drives
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Baig, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.
Good line and length from Baig once more. Perry moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for two runs.
Full ball, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Full, outside off again. Perry moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and sweeps for one run.
FOUR! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll advances down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs on the off side.
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Perry advances and drives through the on side field for a run.
Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Voll gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.
Good line and length. Perry gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets forward and drives for four runs through point on the off side.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Voll gets forward and plays a flick, however it beats Muneeba Ali and flies away for 4 wides for 4 wides. Quality work in the field by Gull Feroza results in a run being saved.
Good line and length. Voll moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick
Full, pitching outside off once again. Voll pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.
Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Voll rocks back and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and drives
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Perry gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.
OUT! What a way to begin this innings for PAKISTAN. Good length, outside off. Mooney goes back and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Gull Feroza. A special catch there by Gull Feroza!