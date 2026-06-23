13.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

13.3 W OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mooney

13.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

13.1 . Back of a length, on a good line again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

12.6 . Good line and length from Wareham. Baig moves onto the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler.

12.5 . Full, outside off stump. Baig gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

12.4 . Good line and length from Wareham. Baig gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but umpire Redfern gives Baig not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld.

12.3 . OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mooney

12.2 . Good line and length. Baig goes back and defends

12.1 1 Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

12.1 1w Wide. On line. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square.

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

11.5 . On a good line and length from Gardner. Baig gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.5 1w Wide. On line but angled across and down the leg side. Baig goes back but misses while trying a flick

11.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

11.3 1 Gardner comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Gardner once more. Baig gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and pulls back behind square for one run.

11.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and defends

10.6 W OUT! Molineux gets one through! Good line and length from Molineux. Sandhu rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Sandhu is bowled

10.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and defends

10.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and plays a flick. She is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Voll and Mooney.

10.3 . Full, on a good line again. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and defends

10.2 . Molineux now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Molineux. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 1 Good length from Molineux, pitching outside leg stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.6 W OUT! Perry breaks through! Back of a length from Perry, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Mooney

9.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

9.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and plays a drive over the on side field for 4 runs.

9.2 . Perry now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and defends

9.1 W OUT! Perry breaks through! Good length from Perry, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali rocks back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Gardner

8.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Aliya Riaz rocks back and guides a cut for a run through point.

8.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from King. Muneeba Ali rocks back and flicks for a single run.

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

8.1 . Good line and length. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and defends on the leg side.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Muneeba Ali goes back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Good length, outside off. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

7.4 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

7.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives

7.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching far outside leg. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

7.1 . Full, outside off stump once more. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and punches a drive

6.6 . Good length from Wareham, outside off. Aliya Riaz rocks back and defends

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Aliya Riaz shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground.

6.4 . Good line and length. Aliya Riaz pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive on the off side.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and flicks

6.2 W OUT! Wareham gets one through! On a good length, outside off stump. Iram Javed gets on the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Iram Javed has to depart

6.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Iram Javed gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square.

5.6 . Gardner comes around the wicket. Gardner pitches one up, on line again. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

5.5 1 Good line and length. Iram Javed rocks back and flicks for a run.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Iram Javed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Iram Javed advances and drives for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Iram Javed shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off once again. Iram Javed pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

4.6 . Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side.

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

4.5 1w Wide. On leg stump. Muneeba Ali goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

4.4 . Good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Iram Javed. She gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Iram Javed gets forward and defends

4.1 W OUT! Run out. Hamilton pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and drives. She is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Molineux and Mooney.

3.6 . Good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Garth now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length once more. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.4 2 Good length, on leg stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and flicks for 2 runs back behind square. Good work in the field by Hamilton results in a boundary being saved.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Muneeba Ali goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

3.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali steps away and defends

3.1 . On a good line and length from Garth. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto their body while trying to play a paddle

2.6 . Good line and length. Ayesha Zafar gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke. AUSTRALIA appeal, however umpire S Redfern says not out.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Molineux. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and defends

2.4 1w Wide. On a good line. Ayesha Zafar goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

2.3 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Gardner

2.2 . Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jabeen gets forward and lofts a sweep behind square.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Jabeen gets on the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

1.6 2 Good line and length from Garth. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive behind point for a pair of runs.

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind point.

1.4 1 On a good line and length from Garth. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

1.4 1w Wide. On leg stump and angled wildly across the batter. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Run out. Wide. On leg stump. Muneeba Ali goes back but makes no contact while attempting a flick. Gull Feroza is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Voll and Garth.

1.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

1.1 . Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives

0.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for one run.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Hamilton. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gull Feroza. She rocks back and outside edges behind point for 1 run.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.2 . Good line and length. Gull Feroza rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

0.1 1 Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for one run.

19.6 . Short of a length, on line. King goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

19.5 4 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. King moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

19.4 4 And another! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across King. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Full toss, on line. Carey goes back and lifts a drive for a run.

19.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Carey goes back and skies a cut for a pair of runs.

19.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

18.6 1 Full, outside off. Carey pushes forward and drives for 1 run back through point.

18.5 2 Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off. Carey backs away and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side.

18.4 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal comes over the wicket. Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off stump again. Carey creates space and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.3 1 Sadia Iqbal comes around the wicket to King. On a good length, pitching outside off. King gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.2 W OUT! Sadia Iqbal gets one through! Full ball, on line. Molineux rocks back but misses while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Molineux is bowled

18.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Iram Javed costing PAKISTAN 3 runs.

17.6 2 On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Carey backs away and inside edges for 2 runs behind square.

17.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Carey steps away and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

17.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Molineux pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Perry goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull. PAKISTAN appeal for a catch, but umpire S Redfern gives Perry not out. PAKISTAN call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Perry must depart.

17.2 . On a good line and length once again. Perry backs away and punches a drive on the off side.

17.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Perry gets forward and lofts a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carey creates space and drives

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Carey steps away and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

16.4 4 Good line and length. Carey gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

16.3 . Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Carey backs away and cuts behind point.

16.2 4 FOUR! Rameen Shamim comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Rameen Shamim once again. Carey steps back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

16.1 W OUT! Rameen Shamim gets the wicket! Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Fatima Sana Khan down the ground.

15.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and drives

15.5 1 Sandhu pitches one up, on a good line once more. Sutherland backs away and plays a pull for a run.

15.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Perry advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

15.3 1 CHANCE! Yorker, on a good line. Sutherland pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run. A run out chance but AUSTRALIA survive the attempt from Fatima Sana Khan's throw.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Perry pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

15.1 . Good length from Sandhu, outside off. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives

14.6 1 On a good line and length. Perry moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

14.5 . Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off stump once again. Perry goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

14.4 . On a good length, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

14.3 2 Full ball, on a good line. Perry gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Sutherland gets forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

14.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Perry goes back and punches a drive behind point for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rameen Shamim costing a run.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and pulls for one run.

13.5 1 Full toss, on line once again. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

13.4 1 Good line and length. Perry gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sutherland rocks back and drives on the on side for one run.

13.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Sandhu. Sutherland gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Perry advances down the pitch and plays a drive for a single run on the off side.

12.4 1 Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off stump again. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Sutherland advances and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

12.2 . Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off stump once again. Sutherland gets on the back foot and drives

12.1 . Yorker, outside off. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

11.6 1 Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

11.5 . Good length, outside off. Sutherland gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side.

11.4 2 Good length, outside off stump again. Sutherland goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs. Great work in the field by Baig prevents a certain boundary.

11.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Sutherland gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

10.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Full, on line. Sutherland goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.4 W OUT! Rameen Shamim breaks through! Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off stump again. Wareham moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut, but is caught by Gull Feroza through point.

10.3 1 Fifty up for Perry! Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Rameen Shamim again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded by Baig costing PAKISTAN one run.

9.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

9.5 W OUT! Sandhu breaks through! Good length from Sandhu, outside off once more. Gardner moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Baig

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Gardner goes back and defends on the off side.

9.3 W OUT! Sandhu gets the wicket! Sandhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Voll advances and skies a drive, but is caught by Iram Javed on the off side.

9.2 . Sandhu comes around the wicket to Voll. On a good length, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and defends

9.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Voll advances and drives for four runs.

8.6 1 Rameen Shamim pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

8.5 . Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off once more. Voll moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

8.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Perry pushes forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

8.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Perry advances down the pitch and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Voll goes back and plays a pull for one run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll gets on the front foot and drives back through point for one run.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Perry gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

7.4 1lb Good line and length. Voll goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Baig, on leg stump. Voll goes back and flicks back behind square for four runs.

7.2 1 CHANCE! Good length from Baig, pitching outside off stump once more. Perry goes back and eases a drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Aliya Riaz's throw.

7.1 4 And again! Back of a length from Baig, outside off stump again. Perry rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

6.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Rameen Shamim, outside off. Voll goes back and drives through the off side field for one run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.2 1 Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Rameen Shamim again. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Rameen Shamim costing PAKISTAN one run.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Perry goes back and flicks for a run back behind square.

5.5 . On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once again. Perry pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick

5.4 . Good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and drives

5.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on leg stump. Perry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

5.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

4.6 1lb Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Voll pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep, resulting in a leg bye.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Voll gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

4.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Voll goes back and punches a drive on the off side.

4.3 1 Full, on a good line. Perry shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Voll. She goes back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

3.6 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry rocks back and defends

3.6 5w Wide. Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling sharply across Perry. She goes back and misses while trying a flick, however it beats Muneeba Ali and flies to the boundary for five wides.

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and lofts a scoop back behind point for four runs.

3.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Perry gets on the front foot and drives

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Baig, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

3.1 2 Good line and length from Baig once more. Perry moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for two runs.

2.6 1 Full ball, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

2.5 . Full, outside off again. Perry moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

2.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll advances down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs on the off side.

2.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Perry advances and drives through the on side field for a run.

2.1 . Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Voll gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

1.4 1 Good line and length. Perry gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets forward and drives for four runs through point on the off side.

1.2 4 Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Voll gets forward and plays a flick, however it beats Muneeba Ali and flies away for 4 wides for 4 wides. Quality work in the field by Gull Feroza results in a run being saved.

1.1 . Good line and length. Voll moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

0.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Voll pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

0.4 . Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Voll rocks back and defends

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and drives

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Perry gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.