Results Score Australia vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
AUS
AUS

199

PAK
PAK

86

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ali Siddiqi Muneebawicket keeper322541128
Sana Fatimaall rounder171230141.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Garth Kimall rounder202201120
Gardner Ashleighall rounder201708.510

Latest Highlights

13.4
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

13.3
W

OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mooney

13.2
4

FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

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