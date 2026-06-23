Results Score Australia vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ali Siddiqi Muneebawicket keeper
|32
|25
|4
|1
|128
|Sana Fatimaall rounder
|17
|12
|3
|0
|141.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Garth Kimall rounder
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11
|2
|0
|Gardner Ashleighall rounder
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
13.4
1w
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
13.3
W
OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mooney
13.2
4
FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.