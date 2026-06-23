Match details Australia vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
AUS
AUS

199

PAK
PAK

86

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Australia won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 23, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersMooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, King Alana, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
BenchHarris Grace, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan

Pakistan Squad

PlayersAli Siddiqi Muneeba, Feroza Gull, Zafar Ayesha, Javed Iram, Jabeen Saira, Riaz Aliya, Sana Fatima, Shamim Rameen, Baig Diana, Sandhu Nashra, Iqbal Sadia
BenchFatima Eyman, Hassan Tuba, Pervaiz Natalia, Rubab Tasmia

Venue Guide

StadiumHeadingley Stadium
CityLeeds
Capacity21062
EndsKirkstall Lane End
Hosts toFootball Stand End