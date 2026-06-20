19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sproul. She moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Gibson and AE Jones.

19.5 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Sproul rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a hook

19.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gordon moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

19.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Gordon rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

19.3 1lb Short of a length, on a good line but angling across Sproul. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

19.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Sproul moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Gordon. She steps back and drives for 1 run.

18.6 1 Good length, outside off. Gordon pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sproul rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

18.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Gordon goes back and cuts for one run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Gordon gets forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

18.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Sproul moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Sproul gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

17.6 2 Smith comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gordon gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Gibson prevents a certain boundary.

17.5 1 Good line and length again. Sproul shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gordon gets forward and pulls for a single run.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Gordon moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

17.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, outside off stump. Gordon advances down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

17.1 1 On a good line and length from Smith again. Sproul moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

16.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Gordon steps back and drives

16.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Sproul pushes forward and sweeps down the ground for one run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, outside off stump again. Sproul pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

16.3 1 Good length from Dean, outside off stump once more. Gordon gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Gordon gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Dean again. Sproul gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a single run down the ground.

15.6 1 Good line and length. Sproul gets forward and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 Full, outside off once again. Gordon moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

15.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Sproul gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.3 . Good line and length from Ecclestone. Sproul pushes forward and eases a bad drive

15.2 . Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Sproul gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Gordon rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

14.6 1 Good length from Kemp, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Gordon rocks back and skies a leg glance for one run.

14.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Gordon moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

14.5 . Kemp pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Gordon gets on the front foot and eases a drive

14.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Gordon gets forward and defends sloppily

14.3 W OUT! Kemp gets the wicket! Kemp pitches one up, on a good line. Chatterji moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Kemp

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sproul gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

14.1 2 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sproul moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sproul gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run.

13.5 2 Good length, outside off stump. Sproul gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a pair of runs back behind point. Good fielding by Wyatt-Hodge and Knight saves a boundary.

13.4 W OUT! Smith breaks through! Back of a length from Smith, on line. SJ Bryce advances and plays a pull, but is caught by Gibson

13.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and cuts

13.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Chatterji rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. SJ Bryce moves down the pitch and cuts for one run.

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Chatterji gets forward but misses while attempting to play a pull

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. SJ Bryce goes back and pulls for a single run.

12.4 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce rocks back and plays a cut behind point for a half dozen runs.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Bell, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Chatterji moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.2 1 Back of a length, on line. SJ Bryce goes back and plays a pull for a run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line. Chatterji gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Chatterji goes back and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce goes back and square cuts for a single run.

11.4 2 Back of a length, outside off. SJ Bryce pushes forward and drives for two runs.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Chatterji moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

11.2 W OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off once more. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Kemp

11.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump. McColl rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. McColl moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across SJ Bryce. She gets on the front foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

10.3 . Dean now coming around the wicket to SJ Bryce. Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across SJ Bryce. She gets on the front foot and plays a pull

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. SJ Bryce goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

10.2 1w Wide. On a good line but angling across. SJ Bryce rocks back but misses while attempting a leg glance

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across SJ Bryce. She gets forward and skies a sweep down the ground for a pair of runs.

9.4 . Back of a length from Kemp, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. SJ Bryce rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.3 1 Good line and length from Kemp once again. McColl moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.2 . Good line and length from Kemp again. McColl gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. McColl rocks back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

8.6 1b Full, pitching outside off. McColl gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

8.5 W OUT! Ecclestone gets one through! On a good line and length. Carter moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Carter has to depart

8.4 1 Good length, outside off. SJ Bryce pushes forward and lifts a wild drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Carter gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.2 1 On a good line and length again. SJ Bryce gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

8.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.6 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Gibson, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Gibson. That was a hard chance for Gibson.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside leg. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Carter goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce rocks back and inside edges onto the body while trying a pull behind square for a run.

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. SJ Bryce pushes forward and defends

7.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Carter gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and defends

6.5 2 Full, on line once more. SJ Bryce gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

6.4 . Good line and length from Ecclestone again. SJ Bryce gets forward and eases a drive

6.3 W OUT! Ecclestone gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Carter has to go

6.2 . Ecclestone comes around the wicket to Carter. Length ball, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and drives shakily

6.1 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching on leg. Carter gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

5.6 1 Good line and length. KE Bryce rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

5.4 1 On a good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.1 1 Good length from Dean, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and leg glances for one run. The ball is misfielded by Dean costing ENGLAND a run.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Smith. Carter goes back and drives for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

4.3 . Good length, outside off stump. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

4.2 2 Good line and length. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for two runs.

4.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. KE Bryce rocks back and defends

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts

3.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. KE Bryce pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

3.4 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off stump. Fraser pushes forward but misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Fraser is bowled

3.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Fraser goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.2 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Fraser goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

3.1 2 Good length from Dean, outside off. Fraser moves onto the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs. Tidy work in the field by Gibson results in a boundary being saved.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Carter gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

2.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Fraser rocks back and pulls for a run.

2.4 . Short, outside off. Fraser moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a hook

2.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Carter advances and pulls for a run.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carter rocks back but misses while attempting a late cut

2.1 . Bell pitches one up, on line again. Carter moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

1.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Fraser moves down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

1.5 . Good line and length from Smith. Fraser gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

1.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Carter goes back and drives through the off side field for a run. The ball is misfielded by Knight costing a single run.

1.3 4 And another! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carter moves onto the front foot and edges

0.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Fraser moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for six runs.

0.5 4 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off. Fraser gets forward and drives averagely for 4 runs over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gibson.

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Fraser moves onto the front foot and pulls

0.3 . On a good line and length. Fraser pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.2 . Full, on leg stump and angling across. Fraser moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.1 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Carter goes back and glances back behind point for a run.

19.6 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Gibson moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

19.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Gibson gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and drives for a run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Gibson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Gibson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

18.6 2 On a good line and length from Gordon. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives for 2 runs through the leg side field.

18.5 4 FOUR! Gordon now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Gordon pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kemp goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Good line and length once more. Gibson goes back and pulls for a single run.

18.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length again. Gibson advances down the pitch and pulls for six runs.

18.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitching on a good line and length. Gibson advances and drives for four runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and cuts late behind point for four runs.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Kemp gets forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

17.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

17.3 1 On a good line and length. Kemp gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

17.2 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. Kemp pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

17.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Kemp gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a couple of runs.

16.6 . Good length from Chatterji, pitching outside off once again. Gibson pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

16.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kemp gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Gibson goes back and guides a cut for a run. The ball is misfielded costing a run.

16.3 W OUT! Chatterji breaks through! Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Knight moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Gordon back behind square.

16.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Knight gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

16.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a square cut

15.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Knight pushes forward and edges for a run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

15.4 . Rainey pitches one up, on line. Knight pushes forward and defends

15.4 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Rainey, pitching far outside off. Knight gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a ramp

15.3 . Good line and length. Knight moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

15.2 1 On a good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

14.6 4 FOUR! Fraser now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

14.5 1 On a good line and length from Fraser once again. Kemp goes back and plays a pull for one run.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Fraser. Knight gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Knight rocks back and pulls for four runs behind square.

14.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Kemp rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rainey, pitching on a good line. Knight moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

13.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Knight pushes forward and inside edges

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kemp goes back and pulls for a single run.

13.3 W OUT! Rainey gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump. Capsey rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Capsey is bowled

13.2 . Back of a length from Rainey, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

13.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

12.6 1 Full, on a good line. Capsey moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

12.5 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Knight advances and pulls for a single run.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

12.3 1 Good length, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Gordon. Knight moves down the pitch and leg glances for 1 run.

12.1 . Full ball, outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and defends

11.6 2 Rainey drops one in short, outside off. Capsey gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Knight. She goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

11.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

11.3 2 Back of a length from Rainey, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

11.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Capsey rocks back and defends

11.1 4 FOUR! Rainey drops one in short, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

10.6 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length from KE Bryce. Capsey gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run back through point.

10.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Capsey gets on the front foot and leg glances for one run.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and guides a glance for a single run.

10.2 W OUT! KE Bryce breaks through! Good length from KE Bryce, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and lofts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Rainey behind square.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Capsey pushes forward and edges for one run.

9.5 1 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once more. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

9.4 4 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Fraser. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

9.1 1 Full, outside off again. Capsey gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

8.6 2 Good length from Chatterji, outside off stump again. Dunkley gets forward and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

8.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off again. Capsey pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Chatterji, outside off stump once again. Capsey goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

8.2 1 50 up for Dunkley! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and guides a square cut for a run.

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Capsey gets forward and tucks a glance on the off side for one run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

7.5 . Good length from Rainey, outside off. Capsey gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

7.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Rainey, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

7.2 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side.

7.1 . Full ball, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and drives

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

6.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and cuts

6.4 2 Gordon drops one in short, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

6.3 . Back of a length from Gordon, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back and slices a cut back through point for a single run.

6.1 W OUT! Gordon breaks through! Gordon drops one in short, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and pulls, but is caught by KE Bryce down the ground.

5.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and glances for four runs behind point.

5.5 4 FOUR! Fraser pitches one up, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Fraser drops one in short, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

5.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a glance on the off side.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Fraser, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

4.6 . Pitched up, on line. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and pulls

4.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets forward and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

4.4 3 Short of a length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives for three runs through the off side field.

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run behind point.

4.2 . KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

3.5 4 And again! Back of a length from Fontenla, on line. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Fontenla, outside off. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and leg glances shakily

3.2 4 FOUR! Fontenla pitches one up, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Fontenla, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

2.5 1lb Pitching on a good line and length again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

2.4 1 On a good line and length. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily behind square for a run.

2.3 . KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

2.2 1 Back of a length from KE Bryce, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and glances for a run.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Full, outside off once again. Dunkley pushes forward and lifts a drive on the off side.

1.5 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs behind square.

1.4 . Back of a length from Fontenla, outside off. Dunkley gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.3 . On a good line and length from Fontenla. Dunkley pushes forward and drives through the off side.

1.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

1.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Dunkley pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

0.6 . Back of a length from Gordon, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a cut

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and cuts

0.3 . Gordon pitches one up, on a good line. Dunkley pushes forward and finesses a leg glance

0.2 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives