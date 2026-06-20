Match details England vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
ENG
ENG

200

SCO
SCO

162

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Scotland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 20, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Dunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wong Issy

Scotland Squad

PlayersCarter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, McColl Megan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Gordon Kirstie, Rainey Hannah, Abel Chloe, Fontenla Gabriella, Slater Rachel
BenchBell Olivia, Lister Ailsa, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha

Venue Guide

StadiumHeadingley Stadium
CityLeeds
Capacity21062
EndsKirkstall Lane End
Hosts toFootball Stand End