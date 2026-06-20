Results Score England vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bryce Sarahwicket keeper
|34
|24
|3
|1
|141.67
|Carter Darceyall rounder
|29
|23
|4
|0
|126.09
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Smith Linseybowler
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|0
|0
|Ecclestone Sophieall rounder
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Run out. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sproul. She moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Gibson and AE Jones.
19.5
.
Short ball, pitching on a good line. Sproul rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a hook
19.4
1
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gordon moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.