Results Score England vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
ENG
ENG

200

SCO
SCO

162

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bryce Sarahwicket keeper342431141.67
Carter Darceyall rounder292340126.09
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Smith Linseybowler403719.2500
Ecclestone Sophieall rounder402325.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Run out. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sproul. She moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Gibson and AE Jones.

19.5
.

Short ball, pitching on a good line. Sproul rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a hook

19.4
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gordon moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

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