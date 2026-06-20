Squads England vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Knight Heather
batsman
McColl Megan
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Abel Chloe
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Fontenla Gabriella
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Bell Olivia
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Maciera Maisie
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler