Squads England vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
ENG
ENG

200

SCO
SCO

162

Playing

ENG
ENG
SCO
SCO
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Darcey

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

McColl Megan

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Fontenla Gabriella

no information yet

Bench

ENG
ENG
SCO
SCO
First TeamSecond Team
Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Maciera Maisie

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler