Results Score Pakistan vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|de Leede Babettebatsman
|30
|41
|2
|0
|73.17
|Siegers Heatherall rounder
|24
|16
|5
|0
|150
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hassan Tubabowler
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|1
|0
|Iqbal Sadiabowler
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.6
W
OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. De Lange steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and de Lange has to go
17.5
.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Lange. She goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a unknown
17.4
.
Good line and length once more. De Lange pushes forward and defends