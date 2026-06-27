Results Score Pakistan vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
PAK
PAK

126

NED
NED

89

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
de Leede Babettebatsman30412073.17
Siegers Heatherall rounder241650150
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hassan Tubabowler402105.2510
Iqbal Sadiabowler40240600

Latest Highlights

17.6
W

OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. De Lange steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and de Lange has to go

17.5
.

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Lange. She goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a unknown

17.4
.

Good line and length once more. De Lange pushes forward and defends

Read all highlights