17.6 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. De Lange steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and de Lange has to go

17.5 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Lange. She goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a unknown

17.4 . Good line and length once more. De Lange pushes forward and defends

17.3 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. SNL Siegers pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line once again. De Leede gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.1 . Good line and length again. De Leede gets forward but plays and misses while trying a unknown

16.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. De Leede advances down the pitch and drives. IJR Zwilling is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Ayesha Zafar and Muneeba Ali.

16.5 . Full ball, outside off stump again. De Leede gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Leede goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. IJR Zwilling pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.2 W OUT! Ayesha Zafar gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Overdijk moves onto the back foot and drives, but is caught by Jabeen on the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Overdijk moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the leg side. The ball is misfielded by Fatima Sana Khan costing three runs.

15.6 2 On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once again. De Leede gets forward and skies a wild drive for 2 runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length. De Leede goes back and pulls for a run.

15.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Overdijk gets on the back foot and defends behind point for one run.

15.1 1 CHANCE! Full, on line. De Leede moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run. A run out chance but Netherlands Women survive the attempt from Gull Feroza's throw.

14.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Overdijk gets forward and sweeps sloppily

14.5 . Good line and length. Overdijk rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Khurana moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, Muneeba Ali swiftly whips the bails off, and Khurana has to depart

14.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Khurana gets forward but misses while trying a drive. The glovework by Muneeba Ali is tidy. Pakistan Women appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made their ground.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Khurana rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

14.1 W OUT! LBW. Full, on a good line. Rijke pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. Klaaste raises the finger, there's no review, and Rijke is on her way

13.6 2 On a good length, outside off again. De Leede gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Gull Feroza costing Pakistan Women a pair of runs.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rijke gets forward and drives for 1 run behind square.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. De Leede pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

13.3 . Full ball, outside off. De Leede gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

13.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Rijke pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

13.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rijke rocks back and drives back through point.

12.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

12.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off stump once again. De Leede pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. De Leede gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

12.3 . Good line and length from Ayesha Zafar. De Leede gets on the back foot and defends

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Leede rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Leede moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. De Leede moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

11.5 1 Tuba Hassan pitches one up, outside off stump. Rijke gets forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

11.4 . Good length from Tuba Hassan, pitching outside off stump once again. Rijke gets on the back foot and eases a drive

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

11.2 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. De Leede gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs behind square.

11.1 1 Good line and length. Rijke moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rijke gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

10.5 . Full, on a good line. Rijke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 1 On a good line and length. De Leede advances and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

10.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rijke gets on the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for one run. The ball is misfielded by Sandhu costing Pakistan Women one run.

10.2 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rijke moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

10.1 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, on line. Kalis goes back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.6 . Good length from Tuba Hassan, pitching outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.5 1 Full, outside off once more. Kalis goes back and drives through point on the off side for a single run.

9.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Kalis pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

9.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Kalis moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

9.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. De Leede moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Kalis gets forward and eases a drive for a run back through point.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Kalis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

8.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kalis pushes forward and drives back through point.

8.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. De Leede moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a run back behind square.

8.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Kalis gets forward and drives for a single run.

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. De Leede moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

8.1 . Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off again. De Leede moves onto the front foot and defends

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Leede moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Leede goes back but misses while attempting a cut behind square.

7.4 . Yorker, on line. De Leede pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

7.3 . Good line and length from Tuba Hassan once again. De Leede moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a pull

7.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kalis moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Kalis steps away and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

7.1 1w Wide. Tuba Hassan pitches one up, on leg stump once again. Kalis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

6.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Kalis. She gets on the back foot and drives past the bowler for a run.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kalis goes back and slices a cut back through point.

6.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Kalis moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.

6.3 . Good line and length from Sandhu. Kalis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Kalis moves onto the front foot and defends through point on the off side.

6.1 . Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off. Kalis gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

5.6 1 On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Kalis gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

5.5 1 Pitched up, on line. De Leede gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.4 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once more. De Leede pushes forward and punches a drive

5.3 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off once again. Kalis goes back and cuts behind point for one run.

5.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. De Leede gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

5.1 . Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump again. De Leede gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

4.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Kalis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. De Leede gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square. The throw by Fatima is good. Pakistan Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Molkenboer is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 . Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on a good line. De Leede moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once more. Molkenboer advances and drives for a run down the ground.

4.1 . Full, on line. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and defends

3.6 2 Length ball, outside off. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for a couple of runs.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Leede gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Baig pitches one up, outside off stump. De Leede gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. De Leede moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

3.3 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. HDJ Siegers rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull. Pakistan Women appeal for LBW, however HDJ Siegers is given not out. Pakistan Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and HDJ Siegers must depart.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Baig, pitching outside off. HDJ Siegers creates space and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Baig pitches one up, on line. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the on side field.

2.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Sadia Iqbal costing Pakistan Women a single run.

2.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Molkenboer advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

2.4 1 Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on line. HDJ Siegers steps away and drives for 1 run.

2.3 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, outside leg and angling across the batter. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and inside edges

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Molkenboer. She gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Molkenboer goes back and cuts for four runs.

1.6 . On a good line and length. HDJ Siegers goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. HDJ Siegers gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching on a good line. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump again. HDJ Siegers gets forward and drives behind square on the leg side for four runs.

1.2 . Full, outside off stump once more. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. HDJ Siegers gets forward and drives on the off side.

0.6 1 Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off. HDJ Siegers gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

0.5 1 Good line and length. Molkenboer moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run on the off side. Good fielding by Baig results in 1 run being saved.

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Molkenboer pushes forward and drives

0.3 1 On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend. Pakistan Women appeal, but umpire K Klaaste is unmoved.

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. HDJ Siegers moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

19.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Tuba Hassan creates room but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.5 1 Good length from IJR Zwilling, outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for a run.

19.4 1 Good line and length. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and lofts a drive for a run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Tuba Hassan rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

19.2 2 DROPPED! IJR Zwilling pitches one up, outside off. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rijke. The misfield by Rijke costs Netherlands Women a pair of runs.

19.1 W OUT! IJR Zwilling gets the wicket! Back of a length from IJR Zwilling, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Rijke down the ground.

18.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jabeen gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while trying a sweep for one run back behind square.

18.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump once more. Jabeen shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

18.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Jabeen goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. Netherlands Women appeal for LBW, but umpire Klaaste gives Jabeen not out. Netherlands Women call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Jabeen is not out.

18.3 W OUT! HDJ Siegers gets the wicket! On a good line and length from HDJ Siegers once more. Iram Javed advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, de Leede gathers, whips the bails off, and Iram Javed has to go

18.2 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a single run back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Landheer.

18.1 . On a good line and length from HDJ Siegers. Iram Javed creates room and eases a drive

17.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

17.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Iram Javed rocks back and pulls averagely for a single run.

17.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Gull Feroza rocks back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Landheer. Iram Javed gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

17.2 1 Good length from Landheer, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

17.1 . Good length from Landheer, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iram Javed rocks back and punches a drive

16.5 . Full ball, outside off again. Iram Javed rocks back and defends through the off side field.

16.4 W OUT! de Lange gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Kalis

16.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fatima rocks back and defends

16.2 1 Good length from de Lange, outside off. Gull Feroza gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and skies a sweep back behind square for four runs.

15.6 . Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching outside off. Fatima gets on the back foot and drives through point.

15.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fatima gets on the front foot and punches a drive

15.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Fatima gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.2 W OUT! IJR Zwilling gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Kalis

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

14.6 1 Good line and length from de Lange. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for one run behind square.

14.5 1 Good line and length once more. Gull Feroza advances and edges for 1 run.

14.4 1 Good line and length from de Lange. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

14.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Gull Feroza moves down the pitch and inside edges behind square for a single run.

14.2 2 Gull Feroza brings up her 50! Good line and length from de Lange. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square. An error in the field by SNL Siegers allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

14.1 . Good length from de Lange, outside off. Gull Feroza advances down the pitch and eases a drive

13.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.5 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 On a good line and length. Gull Feroza gets forward and defends for a single run.

13.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

13.2 W OUT! SNL Siegers gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by HDJ Siegers on the off side.

13.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

12.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

12.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Gull Feroza. She rocks back and defends

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

12.2 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar creates space and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

12.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

11.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.5 1 Full, on line. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and lifts a paddle for a run back behind square.

11.4 . Full, outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar goes back and drives through the off side.

11.3 1 Full ball, outside off again. Gull Feroza gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side for a single run.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and eases a drive through point on the off side.

10.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Gull Feroza pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

10.5 . On a good line and length from HDJ Siegers once again. Gull Feroza goes back and drives

10.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once again. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs behind square.

10.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza gets forward and paddles behind square.

10.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

9.5 4 FOUR! Landheer pitches one up, on line. Gull Feroza gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

9.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza creates space and drives for one run through the off side.

9.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Gull Feroza gets forward and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

9.1 1 Landheer pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

8.3 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for two runs.

8.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

8.1 1 Full toss, on line. Gull Feroza advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

7.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point.

7.5 . SNL Siegers pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

7.4 1 Good length, outside off once again. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off again. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Overdijk costing Netherlands Women a pair of runs.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

6.6 2 Full ball, outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and drives down the ground for two runs.

6.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and edges back behind square for one run.

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

6.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

6.2 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar goes back and cuts back through point for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Khurana costing Netherlands Women a couple of runs.

6.1 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Gull Feroza rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through point.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

5.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

5.3 . Full, outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and drives

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

4.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.3 . Rijke pitches one up, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and drives

4.2 1lb On a good line and length from Rijke. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

4.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

3.6 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza advances down the pitch and drives. There's an attempt at a run out from HDJ Siegers's throw.

3.5 . Good line and length once more. Gull Feroza gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. Netherlands Women appeal, but umpire VG Rathi gives Gull Feroza not out.

3.4 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.

3.3 . Good line and length. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and punches a drive

3.3 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

3.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

3.1 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, outside off once again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives on the off side. Umpire VG Rathi gives Muneeba Ali out, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Muneeba Ali has to go.

2.6 1 Good length from IJR Zwilling, outside leg. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for one run.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali advances and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and defends through the off side field.

2.2 4 FOUR! IJR Zwilling pitches one up, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

2.1 . IJR Zwilling pitches one up, on a good line. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives

1.6 . HDJ Siegers pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Gull Feroza pushes forward and drives

1.5 1 HDJ Siegers pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the leg side.

1.4 . HDJ Siegers comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off once more. Muneeba Ali goes back and drives on the off side.

1.3 1 HDJ Siegers now coming over the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

1.2 1 HDJ Siegers comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

1.1 1 Good length from HDJ Siegers, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.6 . IJR Zwilling pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a flick. Netherlands Women appeal, but umpire Klaaste gives Muneeba Ali not out.

0.5 1 Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching outside off once again. Gull Feroza goes back and drives behind point for one run.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and pulls poorly

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.