International career

Tuba Hassan was born on October 18, 2000. She is a Pakistani cricketer known for her right-arm leg break bowling and right-handed batting. Tuba has played for domestic teams like Lahore, Higher Education Commission, and Quetta. She quickly gained recognition for her talent and became an important player for Pakistan's national women’s cricket team.

Tuba’s cricket career began at a young age, and she has impressed many with her skills. She is not only a strong bowler but also a useful batter. Her performances have helped her build a name as one of the rising stars in women's cricket. Tuba continues to be a key player for Pakistan and has earned praise for her contributions to the team.

2022

January: Named as a reserve player in Pakistan's squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

May: Selected for both the Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) and Women's One Day International (WODI) squads for Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan.

May: Made her international debut in a quadrangular series, which included Austria, France, and Spain. She played four matches, taking 4 wickets, including the best of 2-18, and scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 136.36, with two half-centuries.

July: Named in Pakistan’s team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

May: Won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for her strong debut series against Sri Lanka. She became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to win the award.

July: Awarded her first central contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

2023

January 21: Made her WODI debut for Pakistan against Australia at North Sydney.

May: Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for May 2022, recognizing her excellent debut performance in T20Is and WODIs.

July: Tuba was one of three women cricketers who were awarded central contracts for the 2022-23 season.

2024

April 23: Played her last WODI match for Pakistan against West Indies at Karachi.

October 11: Played her last WT20I match for Pakistan against Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai.

Leagues Participation

Tuba Hassan has not participated in any major leagues so far in her career.

Domestic career

Tuba Hassan played for teams like Lahore, Higher Education Commission, and Quetta in domestic cricket. She grew up in a family that loved cricket, which encouraged her to pursue the sport. Her early exposure to cricket helped her develop her skills and gain confidence. Tuba played in local tournaments where she showed her talent in bowling and helped her teams win.

Her strong performances in domestic cricket led to opportunities in Pakistan's domestic leagues. Tuba became known for her ability to spin the ball, making her a tough bowler to face. She quickly earned a reputation as one of the promising young bowlers in the country.

Records and achievements

Tuba Hassan has achieved several records and milestones in her cricket career. She is known for her strong bowling and batting skills. Here are some of her key achievements:

Highest Score: 28 runs, made against England women on February 21, 2023.

Total Runs: 60 runs, with an average of 8.57.

Batting Strike Rate: 101.69.

Total Wickets: 23 wickets, with an average of 23.73.

Best Bowling Performance: 3/8, against Sri Lanka women on May 24, 2022.

ICC Women's Player of the Month: Won in May 2022. She became the first female player from Pakistan to win this award.

Player of the Series: Awarded for her performance in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. She took five wickets with an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of 3.66.

Player of the Match: Won in her first international match after taking 3/8.

Personal life

Tuba Hassan keeps her personal life private. Not much is known about her family or personal affairs. Here is some basic information:

Finance

Her financial status is not fully known. It is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1,000,000.

Scandals

In February 2023, an article on cricket.co.uk reported an incident during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup. Tuba returned to her zone, thinking her shot had reached the boundary. It turned out she was mistaken.

Fans

Tuba has 43,000 followers on Instagram.