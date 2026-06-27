Match details Pakistan vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
PAK
PAK

126

NED
NED

89

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Pakistan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pakistan Squad

PlayersAli Siddiqi Muneeba, Feroza Gull, Zafar Ayesha, Jabeen Saira, Javed Iram, Sana Fatima, Fatima Eyman, Sandhu Nashra, Hassan Tuba, Baig Diana, Iqbal Sadia
BenchPervaiz Natalia, Riaz Aliya, Rubab Tasmia, Shamim Rameen

Netherlands Squad

PlayersSiegers Heather, Molkenboer Phebe, de Leede Babette, Kalis Sterre, Rijke Robine, Khurana Sanya, Overdijk Frederique, Zwilling Iris, Landheer Hannah, de Lange Caroline, Siegers Silver Naara Louise
BenchLawrence Rosalie, Leemhuis Lara, Raad Myrthe van den, Woning Isabel van der

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End