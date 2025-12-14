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CSA Pro50, Women
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Dolphins vs Lions
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H2h
H2h Dolphins vs Lions Test CSA Pro50, Women 07.11.2026
Nov 07, 2026
Test
DOL
07:30 AM
LIO
Upcoming
Match Details
H2H
Dolphins vs Lions
Dec 14, 2025
T20, CSA Pro20, Women
Dolphins
129
Lions
131
Dec 13, 2025
Test, CSA Pro50, Women
Dolphins
Lions
Oct 05, 2025
T20, CSA Pro20, Women
Lions
Dolphins
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