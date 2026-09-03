Match details Dolphins vs Warriors Test CSA Pro50, Women 17.10.2026

Test

DOL
DOL
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro50, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Tuesday, March 23, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 17, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dolphins Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet