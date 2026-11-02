Match details Garden Route Badgers vs Dolphins Test List-A Series South Africa, Women 30.01.2027

Test

GRB
GRB
DOL
DOL

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro50, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Tuesday, March 23, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 30, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Dolphins Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet