Match details Warriors vs Lions Test CSA Pro50, Women 03.10.2026

Test

WAR
WAR
LIO
LIO

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro50, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Tuesday, March 23, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 03, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet