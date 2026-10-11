Match details Warriors vs Western Province Test List-A Series South Africa, Women 09.01.2027

Test

WAR
WAR
WES
WES

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro50, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Tuesday, March 23, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 09, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Western Province Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet