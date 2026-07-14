Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights Test Shpageeza Cricket League 14.07.2026

Test

BAD
BAD

137

MIS
MIS

222

Match Info

Match:Shpageeza Cricket League 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 14, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet