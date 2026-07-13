Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers Test Shpageeza Cricket League 13.07.2026

Test

BAD
BAD

185

SPE
SPE

209

Match Info

Match:Shpageeza Cricket League 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 13, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet