Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh Test Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 23.11.2026

Test

Centurion

SA
SA
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 2026
Date:Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Friday, November 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 23, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSuperSport Park
CityCenturion
Capacity22000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toHennops River End

Match has not started yet