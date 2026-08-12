Highlights Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026
Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Henry pushes forward and defends for a run on the leg side.
On a good line and length once more. Henry moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Henry rocks back and defends
Filer pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Henry gets forward and defends poorly
Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Armitage pushes forward and defends for a run.
Short, pitching outside off stump again. Henry gets on the back foot and cuts poorly down the ground for a run.
Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump once more. Henry rocks back and guides a cut
Wide. Bouncer, pitching well outside off stump.
Short ball, outside off once again. Henry moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for 2 runs back behind point.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Henry gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Good length from King, outside off stump once again. Armitage goes back and cuts for a single run.
Good length from King, pitching outside off. Henry goes back and drives for a single run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Henry gets forward and glances for four runs over the leg side field.
Good length from King, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives
On a good length, outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs through point on the off side.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Gray. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Gray, outside off stump once again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and lofts a mediocre pull for a single run.
Good length from Capsey, pitching outside off stump once again. Monaghan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for two runs.
Length ball, outside off. Monaghan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs behind point.
Full, on a good line. Armitage gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Monaghan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Monaghan. She gets forward and punches a wild drive
Good length, outside off once more. Monaghan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot
Good length, pitching outside off again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.
King pitches one up, pitching outside off. Armitage shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting a sweep
Pitching on a good line and length. Armitage pushes forward and plays a paddle for two runs behind square.
Length ball, outside off once again. Monaghan moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily
On a good length, outside off stump. Armitage moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run behind point.
Full, on leg stump and angled across Monaghan. She moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Monaghan gets on the back foot and guides a cut
OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Perrin
Full, on line. Armitage gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off once again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and drives
Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
FOUR! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off once again. Armitage gets forward and cuts square back behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Matthews rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Filer, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! On a good length, outside leg once again. Matthews gets on the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Armitage moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.
Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Filer traps Chathli in front! Good length from Filer, pitching outside off again. Chathli gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Chathli is on her way
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Chathli rocks back but misses while trying a paddle
DROPPED! Short of a length, on leg stump. Chathli gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a hook. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Spence. That was a difficult chance for Spence.
Good length from Filer, outside off again. Chathli rocks back and defends
FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.
Good length from Brett, pitching outside off stump again. Chathli gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
On a good length, outside off once more. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 3 runs back behind square. Good fielding by Dercksen results in a boundary being saved.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Matthews pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, outside off. Matthews goes back and glances
Wide. On leg stump. Matthews moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance
Length ball, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives
On a good length, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs back behind point.