11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Henry pushes forward and defends for a run on the leg side.

11.2 . On a good line and length once more. Henry moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Henry rocks back and defends

10.5 . Filer pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Henry gets forward and defends poorly

10.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Armitage pushes forward and defends for a run.

10.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump again. Henry gets on the back foot and cuts poorly down the ground for a run.

10.2 . Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump once more. Henry rocks back and guides a cut

10.2 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching well outside off stump.

10.1 2 Short ball, outside off once again. Henry moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for 2 runs back behind point.

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Henry gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

9.4 1 Good length from King, outside off stump once again. Armitage goes back and cuts for a single run.

9.3 1 Good length from King, pitching outside off. Henry goes back and drives for a single run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Henry gets forward and glances for four runs over the leg side field.

9.1 . Good length from King, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives

8.5 . On a good length, outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs through point on the off side.

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Gray. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Gray, outside off stump once again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and lofts a mediocre pull for a single run.

7.5 . Good length from Capsey, pitching outside off stump once again. Monaghan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

7.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for two runs.

7.3 2 Length ball, outside off. Monaghan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs behind point.

7.2 1 Full, on a good line. Armitage gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Monaghan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Monaghan. She gets forward and punches a wild drive

6.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Monaghan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 . King pitches one up, pitching outside off. Armitage shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting a sweep

6.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Armitage pushes forward and plays a paddle for two runs behind square.

5.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Monaghan moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Armitage moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run behind point.

5.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Monaghan. She moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Monaghan gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.5 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Perrin

4.4 1 Full, on line. Armitage gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

4.3 . Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off once again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and drives

4.2 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off once again. Armitage gets forward and cuts square back behind point for four runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Matthews rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Good length from Filer, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and defends

3.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg once again. Matthews gets on the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Armitage moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

2.5 . Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 W OUT! Filer traps Chathli in front! Good length from Filer, pitching outside off again. Chathli gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Chathli is on her way

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Chathli rocks back but misses while trying a paddle

2.2 . DROPPED! Short of a length, on leg stump. Chathli gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a hook. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Spence. That was a difficult chance for Spence.

2.1 . Good length from Filer, outside off again. Chathli rocks back and defends

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Good length from Brett, pitching outside off stump again. Chathli gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

1.3 3 On a good length, outside off once more. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 3 runs back behind square. Good fielding by Dercksen results in a boundary being saved.

1.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Matthews pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

0.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, outside off. Matthews goes back and glances

0.4 1w Wide. On leg stump. Matthews moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives