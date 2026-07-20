Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Beaumont Tammy, Brett Phoebe, Capsey Alice, Dercksen Annerie, Filer Lauren, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Hamilton Lucy, King Alana, Lamb Emma, MacGregor Esmae, O'Neill Eve, Perrin Davina, Perry Ellyse, Reyneke Kayla, Smith Linsey, Spence Jemima
|Bench
|no information yet
MI London Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet