Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
MI
MI

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Brett Phoebe, Capsey Alice, Dercksen Annerie, Filer Lauren, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Hamilton Lucy, King Alana, Lamb Emma, MacGregor Esmae, O'Neill Eve, Perrin Davina, Perry Ellyse, Reyneke Kayla, Smith Linsey, Spence Jemima
Benchno information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Carey Nicola, Chathli Kira Meghan, Coppack Kate Louise, Davidson-Richards Alice, Gordon Kirstie, Gregory Danielle, Henry Chinelle, Kerr Amelia, Matthews Hayley, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Norris Tara, Stonehouse Alexa, Sweet Francesca, Threlkeld Ellie, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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