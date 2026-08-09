19.5 W OUT! LBW. De Klerk pitches one up, on a good line again. King gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and King is on her way

19.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

19.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. King moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

19.1 W OUT! Bowled. De Klerk pitches one up, on line. Lamb gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Lamb is bowled

18.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan advances and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

18.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lamb moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

18.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run through the on side field.

18.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Lamb moves down the pitch and plays a sweep for 1 run.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Dean. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the on side field.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lamb rocks back and pulls for six runs.

17.4 1 CHANCE! On a good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

17.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and skies a poor drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Lamb gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

17.1 2 Full ball, outside off. Lamb advances and scoops for a pair of runs back behind square.

16.5 . Rainey pitches one up, on line once more. Lamb goes back and drives through the off side field.

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

16.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Lamb rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

16.2 1 On a good line and length from Rainey. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and drives behind square on the leg side for a run.

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Lamb gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lamb pushes forward and lofts a sweep for 1 run.

15.4 1 On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and inside edges back behind square for a run.

15.3 . Dean pitches one up, on a good line but angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

15.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length but angled across. Beaumont moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square. LONDON SPIRIT appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Beaumont not out. LONDON SPIRIT call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Beaumont must depart.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lamb gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

14.5 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

14.4 1 Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump. Lamb moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Beaumont rocks back and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Lamb goes back and drives for 1 run.

14.1 4 FOUR! De Klerk pitches one up, outside leg again. Lamb shuffles down the pitch and edges for 4 runs behind square.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lamb pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lamb goes back and lofts a pull for a run.

13.5 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off. Lamb gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a glance

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Beaumont rocks back and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

13.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Lamb rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

13.2 1 Full, on a good line. Beaumont shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

13.1 1 Short of a length, on line again. Lamb goes back and lofts a cut for 1 run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Beaumont moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the on side.

12.4 W OUT! Rainey gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen pushes forward and edges, and is caught by AE Jones

12.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Dercksen moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

12.3 1 Good length from Rainey, outside off once more. Lamb rocks back and flicks a glance for a run through the leg side field.

12.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Lamb gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

11.5 . Full, on a good line. Dercksen rocks back and drives through the off side field.

11.4 . Good length, outside off. Dercksen rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

11.3 . Length ball, outside off. Dercksen gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off. Capsey gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy pull, and is caught by Higham

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Capsey gets on the front foot and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a glance

10.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.1 2 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Capsey gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.4 W OUT! Dean breaks through! Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Perrin advances down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by George on the off side.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Lamb moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for one run on the on side.

9.2 4 FOUR! Dean pitches one up, outside off once again. Lamb pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perrin gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once more. Perrin moves onto the back foot and skies a drive on the leg side for four runs.

8.4 1 Back of a length from George, on line. Lamb moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run on the on side.

8.3 1 Good line and length from George. Perrin goes back and drives for one run through the off side.

8.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Perrin moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Lamb moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Perrin gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

7.4 . On a good length, outside off. Perrin goes back and drives

7.3 1 Pavely pitches one up, on a good line. Lamb gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

7.2 1 Good length from Pavely, pitching outside off. Perrin moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

7.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Perrin goes back and inside edges

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Perrin rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Perrin rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a reverse sweep

6.3 1 Dean pitches one up, on a good line. Lamb moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for a run.

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick, but is impressively caught by George. A simply terrific piece of fielding by George!

6.1 1 Dean pitches one up, on line. Perrin gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square.

5.5 . Length ball, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and glances

5.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Perrin gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rainey, pitching outside off. Perrin gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside leg. Perry moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Rainey, outside off stump. Perrin moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

4.5 . Good line and length once again. Perrin gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . On a good line and length but angled across Perrin. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance behind square.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Perrin rocks back and plays a cut

4.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Perrin rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

4.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kapp. Perrin rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Perrin moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.5 . George pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Perry rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Perry advances and lifts a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Perry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.2 . Good length from George, outside leg and angling across the batter. Perry goes back and glances shakily over the leg side field.

3.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Perrin rocks back and pulls for a single run.

2.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Perry goes back and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

2.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Kapp pitches one up, outside off stump. Perry shuffles down the pitch and inside edges

2.3 . On a good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Spence gets on the front foot and outside edges. LONDON SPIRIT appeal for a catch, however Spence is given not out. LONDON SPIRIT call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Spence has to go.

2.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Perrin moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

1.5 . Good length from Rainey, outside off once more. Spence gets forward and glances through the on side field.

1.4 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, outside off. Perrin rocks back and skies a cut back behind point for one run.

1.3 4 DROPPED! Keeper moves back from the stumps. Back of a length, on a good line. Perrin rocks back and defends for 4 runs back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by de Klerk. A really hard chance for de Klerk there.

1.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Perrin advances but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.1 1 Good length from Rainey, on leg stump. Spence gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square for 1 run. LONDON SPIRIT appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Perrin goes back and plays a cut for a single run behind point.

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Perrin pushes forward and cuts

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Spence pushes forward and edges back behind point for a single run.

0.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Spence moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to defend. LONDON SPIRIT appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

0.1 1 Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Perrin rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

19.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

19.4 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

19.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Filer, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

19.1 . Back of a length from Filer, pitching on a good line. De Klerk ducks

19.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. De Klerk rocks back but makes no contact while trying a flick

18.5 2 DROPPED! Capsey now coming over the wicket to de Klerk. Full ball, outside off. De Klerk shuffles down the pitch and lifts a bad drive for two runs down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Capsey. That was a difficult chance for Capsey.

18.4 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kapp advances down the pitch and lofts a shaky drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Smith.

18.3 6 And again! 50 comes up for Kapp in emphatic style! Capsey now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

18.2 6 And another! Short of a length, outside off. Kapp moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Capsey pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kapp goes back and lifts a sweep back behind square for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 King pitches one up, on a good line. Kapp rocks back and glances for one run through the leg side field.

17.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Kapp shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a cut

17.4 . King pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kapp gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and edges for 1 run.

17.2 W OUT! Bowled. King pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Dean. She moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep, the ball gets through, and Dean is bowled

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

16.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Kapp gets on the back foot and sweeps for 6 runs behind square.

16.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Dean gets on the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

16.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

16.2 1 Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean gets forward and sweeps for one run.

16.1 . Capsey pitches one up, outside off stump again. Dean pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

15.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Kapp gets on the front foot and inside edges

15.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Smith, outside off once again. Kapp rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Dean rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

15.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Dean pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

14.5 1 Length ball, outside leg. Kapp gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Dean rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run through point.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

14.2 . On a good line and length. Kapp moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

14.1 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Dean moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Dean advances and sweeps for a run back behind square.

13.4 . CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off. Dean shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke. A real stumping chance but it's squandered, and Dean survives.

13.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kelly gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre reverse sweep, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kapp goes back and glances for 1 run.

13.1 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Kapp advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

12.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Kelly goes back and plays a sweep for a run.

12.4 2 King pitches one up, outside off once again. Kelly moves down the pitch and drives sloppily on the off side for two runs.

12.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Kapp gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

12.2 . Good length from King, pitching outside off. Kapp gets on the back foot and late cuts

12.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kelly advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Kelly rocks back and pulls for a single run.

11.4 . Filer pitches one up, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and lofts a drive down the ground.

11.3 2 Back of a length, on line. Kelly gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a pair of runs.

11.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Kelly goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

11.1 . Good length from Filer, outside off stump. Kelly advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 1 run.

10.4 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kelly advances and edges for a single run.

10.3 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kapp advances and eases a drive for one run.

10.2 . Smith pitches one up, on line. Kapp gets on the back foot and plays a wild defensive stroke

10.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kapp moves onto the back foot and drives

9.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kapp goes back and drives through the on side field for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Kapp pushes forward and outside edges for four runs back behind square.

9.3 1 Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kelly advances down the pitch and plays a sweep for a single run.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kapp moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.5 . King pitches one up, on line. Kapp gets forward and plays a flick

8.4 W OUT! King breaks through! On a good line and length from King. AE Jones goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan on the off side.

8.3 . On a good length, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and slices a cut

8.2 4 FOUR! King pitches one up, pitching outside off again. AE Jones advances and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Kelly advances down the pitch and sweeps for a run.

7.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and drives shakily for a single run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run.

7.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones moves down the pitch and flicks for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Capsey costing BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX a single run.

7.2 2 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets forward and edges for a pair of runs behind point.

7.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

6.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

6.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. AE Jones goes back but misses while trying a sweep

6.4 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for two runs.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves down the pitch and plays a flick for 4 runs.

6.2 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

6.1 4 And again! Pitched up, on a good line again. AE Jones advances and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

5.5 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

5.4 1 Good line and length from King. AE Jones goes back and edges behind square for 1 run.

5.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. AE Jones rocks back and outside edges for a couple of runs.

5.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Kelly gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for 1 run.

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and drives down the ground.

4.5 1 Good length from Filer, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back through point.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. AE Jones gets on the back foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

4.2 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. AE Jones rocks back but misses while trying a glance

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs back behind square.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump again. AE Jones rocks back and outside edges for one run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

3.2 . On a good line and length. AE Jones gets on the front foot and edges

3.1 . Full ball, outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

2.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Kelly gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Filer, on line. AE Jones rocks back and edges behind square for 1 run.

2.3 1lb Back of a length from Filer, on line again. Kelly rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

2.2 . On a good line and length from Filer. Kelly pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

2.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones gets forward and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and cuts

1.4 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Harris gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Capsey down the ground.

1.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

1.2 . On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Harris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

0.5 . Good line and length. AE Jones gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones advances and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.2 . Good length, outside off. AE Jones advances and drives down the ground.