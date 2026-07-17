Match details London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 09.08.2026

The hundred

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Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

London Spirit Squad

PlayersCoppack Kate Louise, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Glenn Sarah, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Harris Grace, Knight Heather, Munro Sophie, Norgrove Abigale, Norris Tara, Redmayne Georgia, Sharma Deepti, Tyson Rebecca, Wong Issy
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Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Boyce Georgie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kelly Marie, Lamb Emma, Lister Ailsa, Pavely Charis, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Voll Georgia
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Venue Guide

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