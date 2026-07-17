Match details London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 09.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 09, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Coppack Kate Louise, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Glenn Sarah, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Harris Grace, Knight Heather, Munro Sophie, Norgrove Abigale, Norris Tara, Redmayne Georgia, Sharma Deepti, Tyson Rebecca, Wong Issy
|Bench
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Boyce Georgie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kelly Marie, Lamb Emma, Lister Ailsa, Pavely Charis, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Voll Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet