Squads London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 09.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Arlott Emily
bowler
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Gray Eva
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Harris Grace
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Knight Heather
batsman
Kelly Marie
batsman
Munro Sophie
bowler
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Norris Tara
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Schutt Megan
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Taylor Millie
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