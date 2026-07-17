Squads London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 09.08.2026

The hundred

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Gray Eva

bowler

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Harris Grace

all rounder

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet